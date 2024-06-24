Conor McGregor hits out at UFC enemy Dustin Poirier in nasty dig at fatherhood: ‘Get a DNA test, lad’

Former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has rekindled his rivalry with former interim titleholder, Dustin Poirier – calling his fatherhood into question, with a nasty dig this morning on his social media.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight gold holder, has been sidelined for the last three years from the Octagon, suffering a catastrophic first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Poirier after fracturing his left tibia and fibula.

As for Lafayette striker, Poirier, the former interim champion headlined UFC 302 last month in New Jersey, suffering a fifth round D’Arce choke submission loss to pound-for-pound best, Islam Makhachev in the pair’s undisputed title fight.

Forced from a return against would-be common-foe, Michael Chandler at UFC 303 this weekend during International FIght Week, McGregor confirmed a fractured toe on his left foot has forced him from his hiatus-snapping return – and will likely sideline him until August at the very earliest.

Conor McGregor makes dig at Dustin Poirier’s fatherhood

Remaining committed to a fight with Missouri veteran, Chandler despite his exit from the event, McGregor couldn’t help himself but switch focus to the above-mentioned Poirier on social media this morning – mocking his fatherhood in footage of the Louisianan reflecting on a scrap, ignited by someone attempting to touch him wife inappropriately.

“Do a DNA test, lad,” Conor McGregor posted in a now-deleted tweet on social media platform X. (H/T talkSPORT) “The Maury Show. Dustin Poirier. #TheNeverBeen #Whoisthefather #fathersdayisforfathersonly #b*tchass #inthedm #sendingmemessage #nudes”

BIG MUSCLES AND CASH pic.twitter.com/oF28crvGHN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 24, 2024

Weighing up his own future in the sport amid his championship challenge defeat to Makhachev last month, Poirier alluded to the fact he had made his final walk to the Octagon, however, at the time of publication, has yet to officially notify the UFC of his retirement from mixed martial arts competition.

