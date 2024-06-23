Conor McGregor fears stem cell treatment worsened UFC 303 injury setback: ‘My toe is sore’

Former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has revealed he underwent treatment to address his toe fractured which ruled him from UFC 303 this weekend, through the use of stem cells – which he has now theorized may have worsened his injury.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight titleholder, has been sidelined for the last three years from the Octagon – suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier.

And slated to make his return at UFC 303 next weekend during International Fight Week, McGregor withdrew from his welterweight fight with Michael Chandler, citing a “gut-wrenching” fractured toe which is expected to sideline him for a potential period of two months.

Conor McGregor provides update on injury layoff

Already planning his comeback – as he eyes an August return to action, ex-two-weight kingpin, McGregor revealed he underwent stem cell treatment to address his toe injury, however, admits he’s not sure it has worked to the best of its ability.



“They put stem cells – I’ve done everything that they asked – they put stem cells into me, took it from my back and put it in my foot, 20mg (milligrams) from my own back from the bone marrow in,” Conor McGregor told Severe MMA. “Right into the [toe] break.”

🗣️Conor McGregor says he is targeting an August or September return, ideally against Michael Chandler.@TheNotoriousMMA shared an update on his injury:



“I can’t get into a shoe yet”



🎥Full interview for @SevereMMA:https://t.co/13SQ23sV7J pic.twitter.com/AIPB9AL3LD — Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) June 22, 2024

“But my f*cking toe is sore, mate,” Conor McGregor explained. “And I don’t know if the stem cells into the break was the right move. I don’t think it’s the swelling anymore – I think it’s just the fluids or stem cells in my toe. So, I’m like, ‘Am I going to have a f*cking swollen toe all the time now?’

Mandatory Credit: Jose Penuela

Still planning to make a summer outing – despite uncertainty from UFC CEO, Dana White, McGregor confirmed he would still chase a fight with the above-mentioned, Chandler in his immediate return to active competition.

Do you think Conor McGregor can fight this year?