Video – Alex Pereira spars 6ft 6in heavyweight boxing star before UFC 303 fight with Jiri Prochazka

Putting his final preparations in place for his short-notice return this weekend, undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira took in some sparring rounds with 6ft 6in heavyweight boxer, Dempsey McKean – ahead of his UFC 303 return against Jiri Prochazka on Saturday night.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight gold holder and the incumbent light heavyweight titleholder, is slated to make his return this weekend in a short-notice headliner during International Fight Week at UFC 303.

Taking on former-foe, Prochazka, Pereira looks to rack up his second win over the Czech Republic star as well as his second successful defense of the 205lbs crown in his return to Las Vegas.

Headlining the monumental UFC 300 card earlier this year, Sao Paulo striking phenom, Alex Pereira stopped returning former gold holder, Jamahal Hill with a stunning opening round KO – improving his winning spree to three straight fights at the weight limit.

And replacing an injury-stricken, Conor McGregor at this weekend’s UFC 303 card during International Fight Week, Brazilian fan-favorite, Pereira more than held his own over the course of four rounds against the above-mentioned Australian heavyweight puncher, McKean.

Alex Pereira spars Demsey McKean before UFC 303

Sparring the Ipswitch native, Pereira managed to land notable shots on the 22-1 former WBO world championship victor – whose sole loss came in the form of a final round TKO defeat to Croat striking star, Filip Hrgovic back in August of last year in London.

First sharing the Octagon with former light heavyweight champion, Prochakza at UFC 295 back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden, Pereira would stop the Czech finishing ace with a second round TKO in New York, felling him with a slew of elbow strikes at the fence before landing ground and pound blows.

Who are you picking to win at UFC 303: Alex Pereira or Jiri Prochazka?