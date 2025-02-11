Joe Rogan Snubs UFC Champs, Crowns Fedor Emelianenko the Heavyweight GOAT – Explained

Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on the greatest heavyweight MMA athlete of all time, naming Fedor Emelianenko as the top candidate. Emelianenko’s career is widely regarded as one of the most dominant and influential in MMA history. Below, we explore why Rogan and many others consider him the heavyweight GOAT.

Fedor Emelianenko is the Greatest Heavyweight MMA in History

Fedor Emelianenko’s career peaked during his time in PRIDE Fighting Championships, where he remained undefeated across 15 fights. From 2000 to 2010, he went on an astonishing 33-fight unbeaten streak, solidifying his reputation as an unstoppable force in the heavyweight division. His victories spanned multiple organizations, including PRIDE, Affliction, Strikeforce, and Bellator.

Despite never competing in the UFC, Emelianenko defeated several former UFC champions during his career. His list of conquests includes Mark Coleman, Kevin Randleman, Tim Sylvia, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Frank Mir, and Andrei Arlovski. Additionally, he bested Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, a former PRIDE and interim UFC champion, K-1 Champions Semmy Schilt and Mark Hunt, plus Mirko Cro Cop a PRIDE Grand Prix champion. During Fedor’s reign, the best heavyweights were not competing in the UFC the vast majority were in PRIDE FC during the early 2000s.

Fedor’s fighting style was a blend of aggression and precision. On his feet, he employed powerful flurries combined with speed. His striking often overwhelmed opponents early in fights. On the ground, Fedor showcased exceptional skills derived from his background as a Russian Sambo national champion. He utilized explosive hip throws to take opponents down and relied on a devastating ground-and-pound strategy to finish fights.

Joe Rogan explained:

“I don’t know if anybody beats Fedor in his prime. He was so good. Fedor walked down Cro Cop when he was in his prime. You’ve got to remember most of that fight was standing up and Fedor was going blow to blow with Cro Cop and walking him down. That Randelman armbar, he suplexes him on his head, and five seconds later he’s got him in a kimura, it’s crazy. He was different, he was a monster.”

Fedor Emelianenko’s accolades go beyond MMA. He was a four-time combat sambo world champion and a seven-time national champion in Russia. His dominance helped popularize MMA globally, particularly in Russia and Japan. Joe Rogan’s endorsement only adds to the widespread recognition of ‘The Last Emperor’ as the greatest MMA heavyweight to ever live.