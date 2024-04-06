UFC veteran Ronda Rousey brands Fedor Emelianenko the greatest MMA fighter ever: ‘His era had it all’

Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey has revealed who she believes is the greatest mixed martial arts fighter of all-time – landing on Russian heavyweight icon, Fedor Emelianenko, claiming the era of the PRIDE FC great “had it all”.

Rousey, a former undisputed bantamweight champion under the banner of the UFC and the now-defunct, Strikeforce promotion, called time on her mixed martial arts career following a hellacious first round knockout loss to Amanda Nunes back in 2016. 

Linked with a massive return to the Octagon in the time since, grappling ace, Rousey saw a potential comeback hit the skids with UFC boss, Dana White confirming how the Californian would likely never compete in mixed martial arts again.

Ronda Rousey brands Fedor Emelianenko the GOAT

Furthermore, chances of a return to combat sports for Rousey were cast into certain doubt earlier this week, with the former bantamweight queen revealing a slew of repeated concussions and other neurological injuries compiled during her sports tenure.

However, labelling herself as the greatest fighter of all-time – to much criticizm, Rousey has listed former Bellator MMA heavyweight, and PRIDE FC legend, Emelianenko as the best fighter to ever compete in mixed martial arts.

Fedor Emelianenko
“I think Fedor (Emelianenko), dude, his time had it all,” Ronda Rousey told TalkSPORT. “He had a relationship with Judo, too. I am a big nerd for Judo, and Sambo is basically Russian Judo.” 

“I’ve got to say, too, his [Emelianenko] versus (Mirko Cro Cop) is my favorite MMA match of all-time,” Ronda Rousey explained. 

Prior to her 2016 knockout loss to Brazilian icon, Nunes in her return to the Octagon, Rousey saw her undefeated record come to a crashing halt in the form of a brutal high-kick KO defeat to Holly Holm in the pair’s bantamweight title grudge fight in Australia the year prior.

Recognized as arguably the greatest heavyweight fighter of all-time, Russian veteran, Emelianenko called time on his combat sports career back in February of last year, dropping a first round knockout loss to Ryan Bader in the pair’s Bellator MMA heavyweight championship rematch.

Do you agree with Ronda Rousey’s thoughts on the GOAT discussion?

