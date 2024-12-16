Watch: When Fedor Emelianenko Overpowered a 400-Pound Giant in just 26 Seconds

By Timothy Wheaton
The bout between Fedor Emelianenko, widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time and the towering, 400-pound Zuluzinho became one of the most memorable and bizarre encounters in the history of MMA. One of the best freakshow matches we’ve seen in MMA.

Russian powerhouse Fedor Emelianenko had already established himself as a dominant force in MMA by the time he faced Zuluzinho. A four-time Combat Sambo World Champion and seven-time Russian National Sambo Champion. Fedor’s reputation skyrocketed during his reign in PRIDE Fighting Championships, where he was undefeated from 2002 to 2007 and held the PRIDE Heavyweight Championship.

On the other side of the PRIDE FC ring stood Zuluzinho, a fighter whose massive 6’7″, 400-pound frame was as imposing. Zuluzinho struggled against top-tier competition, suffering losses to notable figures such as Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira and Eric Esch. However, his sheer size and unique presence in the sport made him a cult figure, a giant among men.

Zuluzinho size was further emphasized when standing against the notably small heavyweight of Emelianenko, who was merely 6 ft 0 in (183 cm) and 237 lb (108 kg), roughly half the size of his opponent.

When the two fighters met in the PRIDE FC ring, the result was swift and decisive. Zuluzinho, with his size advantage, entered the fight as a clear physical threat. But it was Fedor’s exceptional skill that would quickly put an end to any threat. Just 26 seconds into the first round, Fedor knocked out Zuluzinho in a display of brilliance putting down the giant.

Despite this, Zuluzinho remains a memorable figure in the sport’s history, known for his immense size and colorful career. He still remained active up until 2022.

