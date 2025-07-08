‘She Can Do Everything Valentina’s Done’: Molly McCann Hails Dakota Ditcheva as the Next Superstar

Dakota Ditcheva’s rapid rise in mixed martial arts has captured the attention of both fans and fellow fighters. As the first British woman to win a world MMA title, Ditcheva’s impact on the sport is already significant. Her professional record stands at 14-0, with 12 of those victories coming by knockout or TKO. She has a strong background in kickboxing and Muay Thai, and is a knockout machine.

Molly McCann Talks Dakota Ditcheva

In 2024, Dakota Ditcheva claimed the PFL women’s flyweight world championship by defeating former UFC title challenger Taila Santos, a result that solidified her reputation as one of the sport’s most promising competitors.

Dakota Ditcheva’s achievements have not gone unnoticed by her peers. Molly McCann, a veteran of the UK MMA scene and Ditcheva’s training partner, has spoken openly about the younger fighter’s potential. McCann, who previously held the Cage Warriors Flyweight Championship and competed in both the UFC’s flyweight and strawweight divisions before retiring in 2025, knows the challenges of reaching the top levels of the sport. She sees Ditcheva as someone who could surpass even the most established names in women’s MMA. Molly McCann explained, in an interview with James Lynch:

“I think she’s potentially got it all to be better than any of us. I’d even put her up there with—she can do everything that Valentina’s done. She was UFC-ready before she was in the PFL. I hope she has the drive and determination to go the whole way. I think I’ve tried to knock the door down for the other girls, and it’s her job to make sure that happens.”

The comparison to Valentina Shevchenko is notable. Shevchenko began her professional MMA career in 2003 and became one of the most accomplished fighters in the sport’s history. She won the UFC women’s flyweight title in 2018 and defended it seven times, establishing a standard of dominance in the division. After briefly losing her title to Alexa Grasso in 2023, Shevchenko reclaimed the belt in their 2024 trilogy bout. She began in MMA after a career between Kickboxing and Muay Thai.

As Ditcheva’s career progresses, expectations continue to grow. The endorsement from McCann, herself a trailblazer in British MMA, highlights the anticipation surrounding Ditcheva’s future. With her undefeated record, world championship, and support from experienced peers, Ditcheva is positioned to shape the next era of women’s MMA.