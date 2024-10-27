“He Ran Through Him!” Joe Rogan Reacts to Khamzat Chimaev’s Quick Submission Win Over Whittaker

UFC commentator and legendary podcaster Joe Rogan was highly impressed with Khamzat Chimaev’s thrilling submission over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308.

UFC 308’s co-main event featured a wild battle between former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and the indomitable Khamzat Chimaev. On paper, the matchup looked like a barn burner. Whittaker has always been very well-rounded, just like Chimaev. People expected ‘Borz’ to do everything he could grappling-wise, but few expected the quick submission victory (and the fact that he crushed Whittaker’s jaw with his choke).

While Joe Rogan’s frequency of appearances as a UFC commentator has decreased in recent years, he still watches the fights live on his podcast (the Joe Rogan Experience). For UFC 308, he was joined by his close friends Bryan Callen, Brendan Schaub, and Eddie Bravo.

Joe Rogan and the crew live-react to Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant victory over Robert Whittaker

The victory for Chimaev came just over three and a half minutes into the first round. Things happened quickly, and many were surprised to see Whittaker tapping. Rogan spoke during the electrifying moments of the submission and echoed his thoughts about the situation.

“Oh, he’s tapping!” Joe Rogan exclaimed (H/T Sportskeeda). “Holy sh**. Bro, he gets a title shot, I think. He ran through him, and he strangled him in the first round.”

After the fight, people took notice and began speculating about what looked like a broken jaw on Whittaker. Rogan explained that often, after suffering a broken jaw, people lose fine motor control over their mouth, causing them to hold their mouth agape. After more time passed, it was confirmed that Chimaev indeed crushed Whittaker’s jaw and inflicted some very significant damage.

Check out Joe Rogan’s live reaction to the crazy finish below!

Joe Rogan reacts to Khamzat Chimaev submitting Robert Whittaker in the first round 👀



🎥 via @joeroganhq #KhamzatChimaev #MaxHolloway #UFC308 pic.twitter.com/NOq1jLFlC9 — Best MMA Moments (@XcellentMMA) October 26, 2024

Where do you think Khamzat Chimaev goes from here, and do you think he’s ready to face a fighter like Alex Pereira?