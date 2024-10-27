Video – Khamzat Chimaev celebrates with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov after shocking UFC 308 win

Off the back of his stunning submission win at UFC 308, unbeaten middleweight, Khamzat Chimaev was spotted celebrating with Chechen Head of State, Ramzan Kadyrov — whom he recently described as his “big brother” after his victory over former champion, Robert Whittaker.

Chimaev, who improved to 14-0 overnight, entered last night’s potential title eliminator against former gold holder, Whittaker as the number thirteen ranked divisional contender, turned in a dominant win over the Auckland-born striker.

Submitting the former with a ferocious face crank inside the opening three minutes of their five round pairing, Khamzat Chimaev appeared to fracture numerous teeth as well as Whittaker’s lower mandible with the submission effort in the first round, en route to his latest victory in the Octagon.

Khamzat Chimaev celebrates with Ramzan Kadyrov after UFC 308 win

And staking his claim for a shot at the middleweight crown, currently held by undisputed champion, Dricus du Plessis, footage emerged in the aftermath of UFC 308 showing Chimaev celebrating his success with Kadyrov, who has been accused of numerous human rights violation in the Republic of Chechnya, as well as leading anti-gay purges in the region.

Khamzat celebrating his victory with Ramzan Kadyrov pic.twitter.com/mEzXz7CT87 — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) October 27, 2024

Closely associated with the reputed Chechen warlord, Khamzat Chimaev made his intentions to fight for the middleweight title in his next outing off the back of last night’s win over Whittaker, however, current champion, du Plessis warned he has what it takes to hand him his first-ever mixed martial arts loss.

“Feel really sorry for Rob (Robert Whittaker) he looked super ready but this is the fight game well done on a good performance,” Dricus du Plessis posted on his official X account. “Khamzat (Chimaev), that being said, I can’t wait to take your 0.”