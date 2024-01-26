Longtime commentator Joe Rogan hates one of UFC 300’s most exciting fights

While the main event remains a mystery, UFC 300 is shaping up to be the biggest event in the promotion’s 30+ year history.

UFC CEO Dana White has been drip-feeding fans over the last several weeks, revealing one fight at a time for the company’s next landmark event on April 13. Of the 10 bouts announced, the one that seems to have fans the most excited — main event withstanding — is the BMF title clash between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. However, not everyone is in love with the matchmaking.

During a recent episode of his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the longtime UFC commentator was admittedly blown away by the announcement but fears that Holloway, a former featherweight world champion, may be too small to compete with the 155’ers.

“You know what I hate [about the fight],” Rogan said. Max is a great 45-pounder, Dustin Poirier beat him up at 55lbs. I think those guys are a little bit too big for him.”

Holloway made a very brief move to lightweight in 2019 for a fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 236. ‘Blessed’ lost a lopsided unanimous decision before promptly returning to 145.

Max Holloway was a UFC champion by the time Justin Gaethje made his UFC debut (July 7, 2017). Holloway had 17 UFC fights under his belt at that time.



Holloway is 3 years younger than Gaethje. #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/TdCLlz7oKV — Ovin Vithanage (@OvinVithanage) January 26, 2024

joe Rogan Believes Max Holloway Should Be Next in line for featherweight title fight

Joe Rogan also believes that Holloway is the next man in line for a featherweight title opportunity, but a loss to Gaethje at UFC 300 could potentially hurt his momentum.

“Also, Max is right there in the hunt for the title,” Rogan added. “[When] Volkanovski gets done with Topuria, Max is a likely next fight. It’s 100 percent there.”

Holloway has already stepped inside the Octagon with Alexander Volkanovski on three separate occasions, losing via decision each time. If Ilia Topuria manages to score an upset against ‘The Great’ at UFC 298 in February, there’s a good chance ‘Blessed’ will be the first to challenge the new champ. If Volkanovski retains, it’s hard to imagine the promotion booking a fourth fight between the two, or fans willingly paying for it.