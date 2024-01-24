Dustin Poirier issued warning ahead of Benoit Saint-Denis fight at UFC 299: ‘He’s such a scary guy’

Former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has been urged to keep his p’s and q’s in check at UFC 299 in March, with color-commentator, Joe Rogan pointing to the recent finishing streak of surging contender and incoming foe, Benoit Saint-Denis.

Poirier, the current number three ranked lightweight challenger, has been sidelined since he featured in the main event of UFC 291 back in July of last year.

Suffering a stunning second round loss, Poirier was stopped with a devastating high-kick KO loss to fellow former interim titleholder, Justin Gaethje in the pair’s title rematch.

As for Saint-Denis, the Frenchman turned in his fifth consecutive victory and stoppage win at UFC 295 back in November at Madison Square Garden, landing a first round high-kick KO win of his own against Matt Frevola – earning the number eleven rank at the lightweight limit to boot.

Dustin Poirier warned ahead of UFC 299 return

And opening as a significant betting underdog to beat Saint-Denis at UFC 299 in March, Poirier has been warned of the incoming threat of the former by veteran UFC caller, Rogan.

“This is such a big fight,” Joe Rogan said on The Joe Rogan Experience. “Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint-Denis. That’s the big fight. That Saint-Denis guy is a f*cking killer. He’s such a killer, that guy’s such a scary guy.”

“I’m telling you, that Saint-Denis is next level,” Rogan explained. “He’s got furnaces going in his eyes. You look into that guy’s eyes, there’s hell going on behind those eyes. He’s built for it. So, him versus Dustin, is very exciting. And Dustin better be ready to go. You better be ready to go with that guy, because he’s going to try and make a name off of him.”

Who wins at UFC 299 in March: Dustin Poirier or Benoit Saint-Denis?