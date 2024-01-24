Max Holloway vows to ‘Shock the world’ with victory against Justin Gaethje in monstrous BMF title fight at UFC 300

Former undisputed featherweight champion, Max Holloway has vowed to turn in a world-shocking performance against former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje in the pair’s massive symbolic BMF title fight at UFC 300 in April.

Hawaiian favorite, Holloway is slated to make his return to the lightweight limit for the first time since a decision defeat to common-foe, Dustin Poirier in the pair’s interim championship rematch back in 2019, during his reign as featherweight champion.

Riding a two-fight winning run into his 155 pound sophomore walk, Holloway most recently turned in a devastating counter knockout win over veteran fan-favorite, Chan Sung Jung back in August of last year in the main event of UFC Fight Night Singapore.

As for Gaethje, the Arizona native turned in a shocking knockout win of his own last time, dispatching the above-mentioned, Poirier with a hellacious second round high-kick KO back in July in the main event of UFC 291, landing the symbolic BMF crown.

Max Holloway breaks down Justin Gaethje fight at UFC 300

And booked to feature against the Trevor Wittman staple in a return to the Octagon in April as part of a massive UFC 300 card, Holloway plans to door many doors for himself at the lightweight limit with a “shocking” win over Gaethje.

“It’s options, I think a lot of doors are going to get opened, a lot of options are going to be open,” Max Holloway told Kevin Iole during a recent interview. “We’ll see what happens. First things first, is the man in front of me. I got a dangerous guy in Justin Gaethje, but we’re going to handle him first, and then after that, like I said: It’s just a game of options.”

“A lot of things can open up after that fight [at UFC 300 against Justin Gaethje,” Max Holloway continued. “That’s what I’m focused on. Focused on getting my hand raised, and shock the world, I guess.”

Who wins the BMF title at UFC 300: Justin Gaethje or Max Holloway?