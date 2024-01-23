Alexander Volkanovski moves as bigger betting favorite to beat Ilia Topuria in championship fight at UFC 298

Undisputed featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski continues to sit as a betting favorite to beat incoming title chaser, unbeaten foe, Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 next month – with the Australian moving as bigger betting favorite as the day’s countdown to his championship return.

Volkanovski, the current undisputed featherweight champion, makes his return at UFC 298 next month in Anaheim, California, returning to the 145 pound limit in a title fight defense against Georgian challenger, Topuria.

Sidelined since October of last year, Alexander Volkanovski suffered a thunderous opening round high-kick and strikes KO loss to Islam Makhachev in the pair’s championship rematch at UFC 294 on short-notice.

As for Topuria, the surging undefeated contender earned his premier title tilt since moving to the UFC back in August in a main event bout with former interim title challenger, Josh Emmett, landing a one-sided unanimous decision win over the Phoenix knockout artist.

Alexander Volkanovski betting favorite to win at UFC 298

And despite his massive knockout loss to two-time opponent, Makhachev at UFC 294 just months ago – in tandem with a quickfire turnaround in Anaheim, Volkanovski continues to drift as a decent betting favorite at -142 to beat the +120 betting underdog, Topuria – in his return to the featherweight limit.

Headlining UFC 284 back in February of last year in a lightweight championship siege on home soil in Australia, Volkanovski suffered a close, unanimous decision loss to pound-for-pound number one, Makhachev in the pair’s massive title clash. The defeat came as Alexander Volkanovski’s first in the promotion.

Returning to the featherweight limit in between his high-kick knockout loss to Makhachev, Volkanovski headlined UFC 290 back in July during International Fight Week, successfully unifying the featherweight titles with a fourth round TKO win over then-interim champion, Yair Rodríguez in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Since his Octagon tenure began four years ago, Topuria has turned in six consecutive victories, landing other notable triumphs against the likes of Jai Herbert – with a massive second round KO, as well as a submission win over The Ultimate Fighter alum, Bryce Mitchell in another pay-per-view clash.

Amongst Alexander Volkanovski’s title fight defense against Topuria at UFC 298, the card also features a slew of high-profile bouts, including a massive co-main event at the bantamweight limit as former two-division champion, Henry Cejudo takes on surging contender, Merab Dvalishvili in an expected title-eliminator at the 135 pound limit.

Also worth keeping an eye on for Australian fans, former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker makes his long-anticipated return to the Octagon for the first time since July – hoping to finally secure a long-speculated fight against former title chaser, Paulo Costa in a main card clash at UFC 298.