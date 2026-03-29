Joe Pyfer Comes Clean: The Dark Confession Behind His Suicidal Spiral – “Lust Issues”

Joe Pyfer’s win over Israel Adesanya at UFC Seattle was the biggest result of his career, but the post‑fight story has been dominated by the middleweight’s decision to lay out the darkest stretch of his personal life.

In recent interviews, Pyfer has described a period marked by “lust issues,” relationship damage, and suicidal thoughts, saying guilt over how he treated his long‑term partner pushed him toward therapy and a renewed focus on faith.

Joe Pyfer On Cheating, Guilt And Why He Wanted To End It All

Speaking at the post‑fight press conference in Seattle, Pyfer said he had been “a victim of my own self‑destruction” and caught in “a toxic cycle of coping,” stressing that his problems were tied to how he behaved in his private life. He cheated on his partner of six years, then got suicidal.

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Joe Pyfer reveals he cheated on his girlfriend and that’s the reason why he wanted to off himself. #UFCSeattle pic.twitter.com/XLsbqNpolQ — Martys Hairline (@MmaUnderdogz) March 29, 2026

He explained that a vivid dream around six weeks before the fight left him “disgusted” with himself and the way he had “broke a lot of people’s hearts” around him, “particularly one person that I will never hurt again.” That person is his partner Ashlyn, whom he has publicly identified as his girlfriend of more than six years and the woman he now says he wants to marry.

Pyfer admitted he had cheated on his girlfriend and said this was why he was suicidal. Social clips and fan discussion online have echoed that framing, with some posts accusing him of being caught cheating and then seeking redemption through religion and public sympathy. Pyfer himself has used careful language in official UFC settings, focusing on “lust issues,” guilt, and heartbreak without spelling out every detail of what happened inside the relationship.

The emotional weight of that story hit UFC president Dana White hard. Video and reports from fight night show White reacting backstage after being told that Pyfer had “tried to take his own life” a matter of weeks before the bout, calling the situation “unfortunate to hear” and looking visibly shaken. In the cage, Pyfer dedicated the win to Ashlyn, talked about wanting to build a family with her, and later told reporters that thinking about marriage, children, and “God at the center of everything” has become more important to him than fighting itself.

Pyfer says that shift has included therapy, daily or near‑daily engagement with the Bible, and a move away from what he calls a “lukewarm” approach to his faith. He has started using his platform to urge fans in similar dark places to seek help.