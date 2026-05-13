Paulie Malignaggi’s Two-Sport Title Chase at BKB 54 Will Bring Big “Fireworks”, per BKB Champ

Paulie Malignaggi aims to enter rarefied air alongside BKFC standout Austin Trout as a combatant who has achieved world title accolades in both gloved and bare-knuckle boxing. It’s an endeavour capturing the attention of many in combat sports, including fellow reigning and defending titleholders within BKB Bare Knuckle.

The referenced combatant here is Javon Wright, who will defend his BKB Police Gazette welterweight title against bitter rival Dan Gittens in the coming days. ‘Wolfman’ defends that strap against Gittens in the co-main event of BKB 54: Mayhem in Manchester on May 16th, which is headlined by Malignaggi’s pursuit of becoming a two-sport champion.

Paulie Malignaggi aims to get this done against the reigning and defending BKB Bare Knuckle champion, Rolando Dy. When asked if he had any thoughts on that Malignaggi vs. Dy BKB Bare Knuckle title bout, Wright quipped [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“It’s definitely gonna be a good fight between both of them. Because I know Rolando and that’s my guy, but I know Paulie is a good fighter, too. So, it’s definitely gonna be fireworks in that fight. So, I’m actually looking forward to that fight after my fight, for sure.”

Javon Wright “can’t take nothing from” Paulie Malignaggi: “I’m definitely sticking around to watch”

Responding to the inquiry about whether he is a fighter who generally likes to peep fights subsequent to his and take on more of a fandom role related to the BKB Mighty Trigon, Wright said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“Oh, yeah. Of course. I’m definitely sticking around to watch that fight after my fight [laughs].”

When mentioning the dual sport accomplishments of Austin Trout and how Paulie Malignaggi is vying to achieve that sort of two sport champion distinction on Saturday, Wright stated [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],