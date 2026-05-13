Belal Muhammad blasts Sean Strickland and vows to make him bleed

Former UFC welterweight titleholder Belal Muhammad is in no way ready to forgive Sean Strickland.



Strickland, the current and two-time UFC middleweight champion, went too far with several of his comments about the Muslim community during and before the UFC 328 build-up. He made back-to-back controversial remarks about fighters, including Khamzat Chimaev and Nassourdine Imavov.

After winning the title this past weekend by dethroning Chimaev, “Tarzan” apologized to his fans and Chimaev’s team, stating all the trash talk was to generate hype. Strickland also confessed that he went “too fu**ing hard” trying to promote the bout.



Although Chimaev has seemingly decided to forgive Strickland and bury the hatchet, some fighters do not have the same sentiments.

Belal Muhammad promises to make Sean Strickland pay someday

Belal Muhammad doesn’t buy Sean Strickland’s apologies or “Tarzan” trying to play the good guy. Muhammad believes that during a buildup to any fight, there are certain aspects that one should not joke about. During a recent video, warning Strickland, “Remember The Name,” said:

“Even though the clown apologized, ‘I apologized to my Muslim fans, I was just promoting a fight.’ No, it’s not promoting a fight when you’re talking about religion. When you talk about religion, talk about family, that hits different. I hope to one day step in the cage with that clown before it’s all said and done and just make him bleed.”

Check out Belal Muhammad’s comments about Sean Strickland below:

😡Belal Muhammad GOES OFF on Sean Strickland over his comments about Muslims despite the apology



“Even though the clown apologized, ‘I apologized to my Muslim fans, I was just promoting a fight.’ No, it’s not promoting a fight when you’re talking about religion—



When you talk… pic.twitter.com/czClZZVzqH — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) May 13, 2026

Nassourdine Imavov and Belal Muhammad feel the same way about Sean Strickland

Right after Sean Strickland’s UFC 328 win, Nassourdine Imavov, who is likely to be Strickland’s next challenger, took to X and promised to knock out “Tarzan.”

“I’m gonna put your lights out @SStricklandMMA.”

I’m gonna put your lights out @SStricklandMMA — Imavov Nassourdine (@imavov1) May 10, 2026

Imavov also feels the same way Belal Muhammad feels about Sean Strickland. In another subsequent X post, “The Sniper” added:

“They say I take things too personally. Damn right. Religion, family, nation… these aren’t marketing to me. Every insult comes with a price. You’ll pay for it! NO HAPPY ENDING @SStricklandMMA.”

Check out Nassourdine Imavov’s comments below: