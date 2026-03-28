Joe Pyfer TKOs Israel Adesanya in Round 2 to Claim Top 5 Ranking – UFC Seattle Highlights

Joe Pyfer scored the biggest win of his MMA career, defeating former two-time middleweight king Israel Adesanya in the UFC Seattle main event.

Going to the grappling attack early, Pyfer got double underhooks on Adesanya, but was unable to convert the position into a successful takedown. Pyfer would eventually get a takedown, but not until the final 15 seconds of the opening round.

Before that, ‘The Last Stylebender’ did an excellent job of mixing up his strikes, peppering Pyfer with kicks to the calf and jabs to the chin.

Things started to get wild in the second, with both fighters swinging big and testing the other’s chin. With little more than two minutes to go in the stanza, Pyfer secured his first takedown. Momentarily mounting Adesanya, Pyfer quickly transitioned to his opponent’s back, slapping on a body triangle and fishing for a rear-naked choke.

Adesanya rolled to try and defend, but that allowed Pyfer to mount his back and rain down bombs. Adesanya was left with no choice but to cover up and absorb the shots, prompting referee Herb Dean to stop the contest in round two.

Official Result: Joe Pyfer def. Israel Adesanya via TKO (ground and pound) at 4:18 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer at UFC Seattle: