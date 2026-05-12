“Such a chauvinist” Ronda Rousey Unloads on UFC Leader Hunter Campbell before Gina Carano Fight Week

Ronda Rousey fired off strong words about UFC executive Hunter Campbell this week. The comments came days before her MMA return against Gina Carano on May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Rousey, 39, enters with a 12-2 record; her last fight was a 2016 loss to Amanda Nunes. Carano, also returning after years away, holds a 7-1 mark.

Ronda Rousey blasts Hunter Campbell before Gina Carano fight on Netflix

Rousey spoke on The Ariel Helwani Show about failed UFC talks for the fight. She said Campbell dismissed the matchup, calling fighters over 145 pounds worthless and suggesting it could end the women’s featherweight division. She recalled Campbell as an intern during her UFC days, now the Chief Business Officer. Rousey claimed he questioned how she and Carano, both older, would perform. She explained:

“We are glorified bum fights to this guy. This guy does not have a job because he’s good at it, he has a job because he is Dana and Lorenzo’s lawyer’s son. He was fucking intern when I was there before and now he’s coming up to me saying, ‘I don’t know how you and Gina are going to do.’ Like motherfucker I’m gonna put on a bigger fight with Gina than you have your entire fucking career. Keep trying to fail upwards motherfucker. Keep trying to suck the right dicks in the right order. I’m fucking coming for your job.”

Ronda Rousey talks Hunter Campbell:



We are glorified bum fights to this guy. This guy does not have a job because he's good at it, he has a job because he is Dana and Lorenzo's lawyer's son. He was fucking intern when I was there before and now he's coming up to me saying, 'I… pic.twitter.com/vOMs4fyo25 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 11, 2026

Hunter Campbell joined UFC full-time in 2017 as general counsel after working at a law firm, Campbell & Williams. He interned at UFC in 2006 and became Dana White’s personal attorney. Promoted to Chief Business Officer in 2019, he handles fighter contracts, matchmaking, visas, and deals like the ESPN partnership. White calls him his “wartime consigliere.”

Dana White supported Rousey vs. Carano for the vacant women’s featherweight title, per Rousey, but Campbell blocked it. The pair never fought in UFC; talks fell apart years ago over a text from White. Carano left MMA after a 2009 loss, pursued acting in films like Haywire and Deadpool, and played Cara Dune on The Mandalorian until her 2021 firing over social media posts. She settled the lawsuit with Disney in 2025.

Gina Carano speaks during the Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Netflix 5X5 Professional MMA bound pre-fight press conference outside the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on March 10, 2026. Rhonda Rousey will face off against Gina Carano on May 16, 2026. Both fighters will be returning after lengthy retirements. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Rousey helped launch women’s MMA in UFC but retired after back-to-back losses. She formerly wrestled in the WWE and says this fight may be her last match.

The bout headlines MVP MMA 1, a debut event from Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions. It streams live on Netflix starting at 9 p.m. ET, with prelims at 6 p.m. ET on Netflix Tudum and MVP’s YouTube channel. The card includes Francis Ngannou vs. Philippe Lins, Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry, Junior dos Santos vs. Robel Despaigne, and Muhammad Mokaev vs. Adriano Moraes.