Former UFC Middleweight Champ Wants to Strip Charles Oliveira of the BMF Title, Calls for Max Holloway vs. King Green

A former UFC middleweight champion does not like the current BMF titleholder, Charles Oliveira.



Although Oliveira dominantly won the BMF strap, the Brazilian chose to wrestle instead of putting on a slugfest to dethrone Max Holloway. Due to this reason, many fans and analysts have criticized his performance.

Some have even opined that the BMF belt has failed to serve its purpose at UFC 326 and, therefore, must be retired.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Charles Oliveira of Brazil grapples with Max Holloway of the United States during their BMF title bout at T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Luke Rockhold, on the other hand, has better plans.

Luke Rockhold wants Max Holloway vs. King Green for the UFC BMF title

On the JAXXON Podcast, former UFC middleweight titleholder Luke Rockhold suggested something wild. Rockhold wants the UFC to take the BMF belt away from Charles Oliveira and have Max Holloway and MMA veteran King Green fight for the belt.

Green is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, and this past weekend at UFC 328, he submitted Jeremy Stephens in Round 1 to prove that even at 39 years old, he still has plenty left in the tank.

Meanwhile, Rockhold, who wants to see Green vs. Holloway for the BMF title, quipped:

“I think you strip the belt from [Charles] Oliveira and you give it back to Max [Holloway] and make you two boys fight for the real BMF belt… You [King Green] deserve that, and Oliveira doesn’t deserve it. I like Oliveira as a fighter, but you don’t fight like that and get a BMF belt. You create a BMF belt to have a real fight.”

Meanwhile, Green added:

“I definitely got my eyes on the BMF. I want to do that.”

Check out Luke Rockhold and King Green’s comments below: