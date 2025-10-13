Jiri Prochazka Challenges Alex Pereira to Trilogy Bout on Czech Soil “I want the title back in the Czech Republic.”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has set his sights on a trilogy bout with current champion Alex Pereira after both fighters secured victories at UFC 320 in Las Vegas on October 4, 2025. The Czech fighter wants to bring the title back to his homeland and believes he has learned from his previous mistakes.

Prochazka staged a dramatic comeback against Khalil Rountree Jr., scoring a third-round knockout at 3:04 after losing the first two rounds. The victory marked his second consecutive win and positioned him back in title contention following his previous losses to Pereira.

​In the main event, Pereira reclaimed the light heavyweight championship by finishing Magomed Ankalaev via TKO at 1:20 of the first round. The Brazilian dropped Ankalaev with a right hand before finishing the fight with ground-and-pound strikes, avenging his March loss to the Russian fighter.

Jiri Prochazka Calls for Third Title Fight with Alex Pereira Following UFC 320 Victories

​Following their respective wins, Prochazka expressed his desire for a third encounter with Pereira during a recent interview. The Czech fighter acknowledged the challenging nature of their previous two meetings, both of which ended in knockout losses for him at UFC 295 and UFC 303.

​”There are different scenarios for Alex moving forward, he could fight me, Carlos Ulberg, or Jon Jones at the White House,” Prochazka said. “I want the third fight with Alex most of all, but I’m ready for whoever. I want the title back in the Czech Republic and I’m going for that.”

​The former champion reflected on his brief title reign, which lasted less than six months before he vacated the belt due to a shoulder injury in November 2022. He underwent surgery and spent over a year recovering from what UFC President Dana White described as one of the worst shoulder injuries he had seen.

​”Touching the belt last time was brief because I was injured, but now I know my mistakes,” Prochazka stated. “I want to be not just a champion for a few months but a stable champion. I don’t care what people think about who I fight next—I really want that belt.”

​Prochazka became the first Czech fighter to win a UFC championship when he defeated Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 in June 2022. His victory brought unprecedented attention to mixed martial arts in the Czech Republic, with thousands of fans greeting him upon his return to his hometown of Brno.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: (L-R) Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic strikes Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

​The 32-year-old fighter displayed visible emotion during Pereira’s victory over Ankalaev, which he later explained as the realization that a trilogy fight was possible. In that moment I realized that there is a potential third fight, third chance for me to be successful,” he told Ariel Helwani. “I realized deeply that this is something what you have to win or nothing.”​

​Prochazka acknowledged the uphill battle he faces, being 0-2 against Pereira in championship bouts. However, he remains confident that he can make the necessary adjustments. “I will take all these two fights, what I’ve learned from and I will not repeat my mistakes,” he said. “I will be just better. I will find a way.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Alex Pereira of Brazil celebrates after defeating Magomed Ankalaev by TKO in the first round during a light heavyweight title bout in UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

​The path to a trilogy fight is complicated by other contenders in the division. Carlos Ulberg has emerged as a leading candidate after his first-round knockout of Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth on September 27. The New Zealand fighter extended his winning streak to nine fights and has been vocal about deserving the next title shot.

​Pereira has also expressed interest in moving up to heavyweight to potentially become a three-division champion, which could affect the light heavyweight title picture. The Brazilian champion broke his foot during the Ankalaev fight but indicated the injury would not require extended time away from competition.

​Current UFC rankings place Prochazka at No. 1 in the light heavyweight division alongside former champion Ankalaev, with Ulberg ranked No. 3. The division remains competitive with several fighters vying for title opportunities.

​Prochazka’s journey from street fighter and football hooligan to UFC champion has been well-documented. Before discovering martial arts, he participated in organized group fights with rival football firms, sometimes involving 30-on-30 brawls. His transformation through combat sports training changed his life trajectory completely.

​The former champion recently completed his master’s degree in security and strategic studies, which delayed his return to competition earlier in 2025. He declined a title fight opportunity in June to finish his university examinations, demonstrating his commitment to education alongside his fighting career.

​With both fighters coming off impressive victories at UFC 320, the stage appears set for a potential trilogy bout. Prochazka’s emotional investment in returning the title to the Czech Republic adds another layer to what could be one of the most anticipated rematches in the light heavyweight division’s recent history.