Former UFC Champ Admits He “Hated” Alex Pereira - Now Calls Him a GOAT "He’s got balls."

Former UFC champ Luke Rockhold’s recent remarks on Alex Pereira mark a striking change in tone from his earlier criticisms.

Speaking to TMZ Sports in Los Angeles shortly after Pereira’s victory over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320, Rockhold admitted that he once “used to hate on Alex Pereira,” but stopped short of repeating that stance once he witnessed Pereira’s performance firsthand. He described Pereira as “a gangster” whose confidence and fearlessness inside the Octagon earned Rockhold’s respect.

“I used to hate on Alex Pereira, but the motherf***er is a gangster. It’s all about confidence — this is all about balls. He has it. I can’t hate on him anymore. He’s one of the GOATs because he carries the same mindset every time. He doesn’t have the ground game, but he’s got balls. He’s one of the best champs of all time. It’s impressive.”

Luke Rockhold Reverses Course, Labels Alex Pereira a GOAT

​Rockhold, who held the UFC middleweight championship from 2015 until his loss to Michael Bisping, explained that his earlier doubts about Pereira stemmed from the Brazilian’s perceived lack of a complete ground game. By his own account, he believed there were multiple fighters who could neutralize Pereira on the mat. That view shifted after Pereira’s decisive win over light heavyweight champion Ankalaev.

​In his comments, Rockhold emphasized that MMA success often hinges on psychological strength. “It’s all about confidence – this is all about balls,” he said. He acknowledged that while Pereira may not excel on the ground, his consistently bold approach makes him “one of the best champs of all time.”

​Pereira’s journey in the UFC began in late 2021 when he transitioned from a decorated kickboxing career into mixed martial arts. After winning his first two UFC bouts, he faced Sean Strickland in his third UFC appearance, a fight that showcased Pereira’s ability to adapt striking strategy under pressure. He then challenged Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title, defeating him by knockout to claim the belt. That victory cemented Pereira’s status as a major force in MMA, especially since Adesanya had previously held a near-flawless record in the promotion.

​Since moving up to light heavyweight, Pereira improved his record to 9-2, adding high-profile wins and demonstrating durability against top-ranked opponents.

Rockhold’s public reversal is significant for three reasons. First, it shows the impact of high-level victories on peers’ perceptions. Second, it highlights the importance of mental attributes in elite competition. Third, it reinforces Pereira’s emerging legacy as one of the sport’s most influential champions. Rockhold summed it up plainly: “No more hate. Alex, God bless, you’re a gangster. He’s one of the GOATs.”