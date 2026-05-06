Dana White doesn’t care if Donald Trump affilitation costs UFC business

UFC boss Dana White has said that he doesn’t care if his loyalty to Donald Trump and association with him has cost the company business over the years.

As we know, Dana White is a big supporter of US president Donald Trump – and he doesn’t particularly care who knows it. The two men have been closely aligned for a long time now, and next month, they will come together to put on a huge event at the White House, officially titled UFC Freedom 250.

Dana White has rarely been someone who cares what the masses think of him and as we look ahead to the future, it doesn’t seem as if that theme is going to be changing anytime soon.

In a recent interview, Dana White had the following to say when asked if the UFC’s business has taken a hit as a result of his close relationship with Trump.

Dana White discusses Donald Trump affiliation

“I don’t give a sh*t,” White said on the right-wing “Katie Miller Podcast” released Tuesday, when asked if his close relationship with Trump has cost the UFC business. “I don’t know the answer to that question. I’ve gotten to a point in my life, especially after COVID and all the nutty sh*t that went on during that time, that I only want to be in business with and talk to people that I’m aligned with.”

“I would love to. I think, you know, when you think about in the 80s and 90s, religion, right? That’s basically what like politics now is like – religion,” White said. “I mean, these guys are, everybody’s fighting over all this crazy sh*t. And I think we should go back to you don’t know who you voted for and you don’t, you know – but I think it’s up to the athlete or the organization or whatever if they want to be involved in politics or talk on politics. It’s up to the individuals or the teams or the leagues or whatever they are.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Get ready, folks, because the discourse is only going to get stronger from here.