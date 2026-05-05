Chael Sonnen Says Conor McGregor Would’ve Been in Trouble Against Saturday’s Carlos Prates

Chael Sonnen believes the version of Carlos Prates who dismantled former champion Jack Della Maddalena at UFC Perth would also finish Conor McGregor if the two had to lock horns.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – MAY 02: (R-L) Carlos Prates of Brazil kicks Jack Della Maddalena of Australia in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at RAC Arena on May 02, 2026, in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

McGregor and Prates were rumored to fight each other in July. However, Prates later claimed that the former UFC double champ declined the offer to fight him. The Nightmare” believes a 37-year-old McGregor, who has not entered the octagon for nearly 5 years, has zero chance of surviving and winning against an in-form and in-his-prime Prates.



McGregor is expected to return in July on the International Fight Week card and run it back with Max Holloway.



Prates, on the other hand, after securing three back-to-back stoppage victories, will now wait for the winner of the potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry welterweight title bout, expected to go down in August.



The Brazilian wants Garry to dethrone Makhachev so that he and the Irishman can run it back later this year in Brazil.

Chael Sonnen on potential Conor McGregor vs. Carlos Prates matchup: “It would’ve been bad”

During a recent sitdown with Ariel Helwani, Chael Sonnen opined that the version of Carlos Prates who dog-walked “JDM” at UFC Perth can also hand the same fate to Conor McGregor.



As per Sonnen, athletes who have suffered brutal leg injuries like Conor McGregor and have been out of action for years have almost zero chance against dangerous contenders like Prates.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 10: Conor McGregor of Ireland is carried out of the arena on a stretcher after injuring his ankle in the first round of his lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Sonnen praised Conor McGregor for his fearless mindset and willingness to face anyone, but noted that if “The Notorious” could even last a few rounds against “The Nightmare,” that alone would count as a win in a potential matchup.

Check out Chael Sonnen’s comments about Conor McGregor below: