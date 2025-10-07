Jiří Procházka Is Ready for a Shot At the Throne and Avenge His Prior Losses “I will not repeat my mistakes.”

Jiří Procházka delivered another unbelievable performance at UFC 320.

In the featured fight on the UFC 320 main card he faced Khalil Rountree Jr in highly anticipated affair. After a gruelling back and forth war Procházka landed a vicious combination and knocked out Rountree Jr. With that ferocious victory Procházka is immediately back in the title picture at light heavyweight. However, the result in the main event did not favour the Czech. Fan favourite Alex Pereira reclaimed his 205lbs crown with a first round TKO.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic reacts to his knockout of Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira 3?

Unfortunately, Procházka has tasted defeat in both previous bouts with Pereira and both losses came by violent TKO. Given the nature of the defeats the third fight could well be a hard sell but Jiří Procházka still wants the third fight.

When asked “What would be different in a third fight with Alex?” Procházka stated, “I will take all these two fights, what I’ve learned from and I will not repeat my mistakes. I will be just better, I will find a way.” Quotes via MMAJunkie.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic is interviewed by Joe Rogan during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Procházka was also asked about alternative opponents due to the notion of Pereira making the jump into the heavyweight division. Carlos Ulberg is the primary frontrunner for a title shot and when asked about the New Zealander the 32 year old had this to say. “I just want to fight for the title, no matter who.” The idea of a potential vacant championship is popular amongst fans who believe Pereira is destined for heavyweight and Ulberg vs Procházka makes a lot of sense.