‘Pray for Him’ – UFC Star Jean Silva Comments on Controversial Bryce Mitchell: ‘Something Wrong with Him’

ByCraig Pekios
Jean Silva thinks there’s something wrong with Bryce Mitchell.

It may be stating the obvious, but nonetheless, ‘Lord’ called for everyone to pray for ‘Thug Nasty’ after the outspoken featherweight standout was handed another brutal loss inside the Octagon on Saturday night.

“I hope you all pray for Bryce Mitchell because there’s something wrong with him,” Silva said in a backstage interview moments after putting Mitchell to sleep in the second round of their UFC 314 clash. “He refused to touch gloves, and his behavior leading up to this fight was bizarre.

“He said things that offended so many people, and I felt it was my duty to humble him—not just for me but for everyone he disrespected.”

Jean Silva slept Mitchell in Miami

Silva scored the biggest win of his career inside the Kaseya Center in Miami, forcing Mitchell to tap out via a ninja choke with just over a minute to go in the stanza. By the time the referee recognized the tap and called for the stoppage, Mitchell had already gone to sleep.

Ever since his brutal knockout loss against Josh Emmett in 2023, Mitchell has been an increasingly controversial figure in the world of MMA. Just a few months ago, ‘Thug Nasty’ drew the ire of fight fans after calling Adolf Hitler “a good guy” on his Arkansanity podcast.

In the time since, Mitchell claimed that Silva was possessed by a legion of demons who had been invading his dreams and weaved stories that he’d dated a literal witch who turned his life upside down and, of all things, destroyed his tomato plants.

He also said a lot of crazy sh*t about Elon Musk, but we’ll go ahead and overlook that, all things considered.

With the win, Silva extended his unbeaten streak to 13 with his last five coming inside the Octagon—all finishes. ‘Lord’ should also find himself with a top 15 ranking.

