Bryce Mitchell Claims UFC 314 Opponent Jean Silva is ‘Possessed by a Legion of Demons’

UFC featherweight standout and Adolf Hitler sympathizer apologist Bryce Mitchell is calling on his Christian warriors for help in these trying times.

Thug Nasty’ will step back inside the Octagon on Saturday, April 12 for a clash with Brazilian knockout artist Jean Silva. However, it sounds like the fight has already begun in Mitchell’s head after he took to social media and revealed that he’s struggled to get a good night’s sleep ever since his chaotic encounter with ‘Lord’ at the UFC 314 press conference.

Bryce Mitchell says he’s been having ‘demonic dreams’ since the #UFC314 press-conference, and believes Jean Silva is possessed by “a legion of demons” 😳



“When I said the name Jesus he was provoked to maliciousness, and he started barking like a dog.”



“Good morning, y’all,” Mitchell said in a post on Instagram. “I need all my Christian warriors to pray for me that I will have peaceful sleep. Every single night since the day before the press conference, I have had demonic dreams. Legions of demons are attacking me every single time I sleep. Not one time have I seen any peaceful sleep since that day. “These demons surround me and try to fight me and provoke me to anger. And then the dream will switch, and they’ll send beautiful women to try to get me to lust and cheat on my wife. Satan is using two of my weaknesses to try and expose the evil in my own heart, which is anger and lust. However, where I am weak, the Lord is strong.”

Bryce Mitchell vows to defeat ‘lord’ in the name of Jesus Christ

At the press conference, Silva quickly cut off Mitchell as he was attempting to answer the first question directed towards him and led the crowd in a chant of ‘F*ck Bryce Mitchell,’ which clearly infuriated ‘Thug Nasty.’ Silva also taunted the well-known flat-earther by bringing a globe to the event.

“I’m not just fighting a man on April 12 — I’m fighting a man possessed by a legion of demons,” Mitchell continued. “When I simply said the name Jesus, he was provoked to maliciousness and started barking like a dog and chanting, ‘F you, F you, F you.’ “Remember, guys, the days of fighting for myself are long gone. I now fight for the name of the Lord. The devil isn’t going to waste his time trying to plague a loser. He knows a victory for the Lord is at hand. I will win this fight in the name of Jesus Christ. The man’s demons will be cast out of my presence, and he will fall before me just like Goliath fell before King David.”

Silva is 4-0 inside the Octagon with all of his wins coming by way of knockout. ‘Lord’ is currently sitting as a -340 favorite against Mitchell.