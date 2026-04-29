Jake Paul Mocks Ilia Topuria: “It would be like playing with a little toy”

Jake Paul respects Ilia Topuria, but in a boxing match, he believes the UFC lightweight champion will be easy game for him.

Paul and Topuria agreed to spar earlier this year after the latter appeared on Adin Ross’ livestream, where he and “The Problem Child” traded barbs over a phone call and even agreed to throw down sometime down the line.

During a recent interview with Complex, Paul, while discussing a potential boxing match against “El Matador,” opined that boxing Topuria would be like a sparring session for the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Paul added that although Topuria is a really amazing striker, against him, the size difference would be massive, and it would be in no way a favorable matchup for the Georgian-Spaniard. However, in an MMA fight between the two, things will play out very differently.

“It would be like playing with a little toy. He’s like 5’5”… he can’t even ride a roller coaster. The guy is tiny.”

Check out Jake Paul’s comments about Ilia Topuria below:

Jake Paul says a boxing match with Ilia Topuria would be a “warm up” for him 😬



“It would be like playing with a little toy. He’s like 5’5”… he can’t even ride a roller coaster. The guy is tiny.”



(via @Complex) pic.twitter.com/hpYMggwplP — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 28, 2026

Jake Paul wants to fight “The Notorious” or “The Eagle”

During the same interview, “The Problem Child” also said that he wants to face Conor McGregor or Khabib Nurmagomedov under the unified rules of MMA sometime down the line, if possible.

“It would be massive. We need to get Khabib out of retirement.”

Check out Jake Paul’s comments below:

Jake Paul wants to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor in MMA 😳



“It would be massive. We need to get Khabib out of retirement.”



(via @Complex) pic.twitter.com/oDWsvgzP0B — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) April 28, 2026

Jake Paul is currently on the sidelines after he was dismantled by Anthony Joshua last year in a heavyweight boxing match during which the 29-year-old had his jaw busted up and was dropped multiple times en route to a TKO loss.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 19: (R-L) Anthony Joshua punches Jake Paul in their heavyweight bout during Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix)

UFC lightweight kingpin Topuria, on the other hand, is gearing up for a lightweight title unification bout against interim champion Justin Gaethje on June 14.