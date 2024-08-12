Bryce Mitchell attacks Musk over CyberTruck: ‘Elon Musk you can kiss my a**’

Outspoken UFC featherweight contender, Bryce Mitchell appears to be less than a fan of Tesla boss, Elon Musk – as well as his highly-scrutinized Cyber Truck vehicle – claiming the wealthy entrepreneur can “kiss” his backside.

Mitchell, the current number twelve ranked featherweight challenger, has yet to return to action since he featured in a high-stakes pairing against Josh Emmett back in December.

Sharing the UFC 296 card with the featherweight knockout artist, Mitchell was returned to the losing column with a hellacious first round knockout in less than two minutes, which left him convulsing on the Octagon canvas for a brutal stoppage loss.

Yet to be booked for his return matchup, Mitchell’s most recent win came in the form of a unanimous decision success against Dan Ige, and has yet to be booked since his knockout blemish against Emmett last December.

Bryce Mitchell hits out at Elon Musk over Cyber Truck

And posting his latest outlandish video on social media, Mitchell – a high-profile ‘flat earther’ enthusiast, hit out at the above-mentioned Tesla CEO, Musk – as well as his heralded and often scrutinized Cyber Truck.

“Hey, Elon Musk – you can take that Cyber Truck right to hell, where it belongs, buddy,” Bryce Mitchell said. “This is what a real truck looks like. Elon Musk, you can kiss my a*s, buddy. There is a conspiracy against the framer, against the working man and these politicians are so out of touch with realty, they don’t event know what’s going on.”

“As the years go by, they’re making [trucks] more expensive, they’re making them rely on Chinese electronics and they’re making them break,” Bryce Mitchell explained. “All you politicians, it’s a shame what you have done to this country. It’s a shame whart you’ve done to our tractors, and trucks – they all suck.”