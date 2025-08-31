Jan Błachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov Set for UFC Qatar Debut

Former light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz will face rising contender Bogdan Guskov in a clash on November 22, 2025, at UFC Fight Night in Qatar. The bout represents a critical matchup at 205 pounds as both fighters look to make statements in the competitive light heavyweight division.

The event marks UFC’s historic debut in Qatar, taking place at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena in Doha. This milestone makes Qatar the 32nd country to host a UFC event and the third in the Middle East, following the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The venue, also known as ABHA Arena, offers a 7,700-seat capacity and features state-of-the-art facilities.

Jan Błachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov

Błachowicz, 42, enters the bout as the division’s fifth-ranked fighter following recent setbacks. The Polish veteran endured a lengthy layoff after suffering injuries to both shoulders that required separate surgeries. His most recent appearance came in March 2025, where he lost a unanimous decision to Carlos Ulberg in his return from a 20-month absence. Prior to that, he suffered a split decision loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 291 in July 2023.

The former champion’s recent struggles follow a remarkable career resurgence that saw him claim the vacant light heavyweight title by knocking out Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 in September 2020. His reign included a successful defense against Israel Adesanya at UFC 259, making him the first fighter to defeat Adesanya in the UFC. However, he lost the title to Glover Teixeira via submission at UFC 267 in October 2021.

Guskov, 32, currently holds the 10th position in the UFC light heavyweight rankings after an impressive four-fight winning streak. The Uzbekistan native has shown finishing ability in recent performances, including a first-round knockout victory over Nikita Krylov in July 2025. His UFC record includes notable victories over Ryan Spann via second-round TKO and Zac Pauga via first-round knockout. His only UFC defeat came in his promotional debut against Volkan Oezdemir, who submitted him in the first round in September 2023.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 26: Bogdan Guskov of Uzbekistan reacts after a knockout victory against Nikita Krylov of Ukraine in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on July 26, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Career Context and Stakes

Błachowicz seeks to reestablish himself as a title contender after consecutive losses and the extended injury layoff that sidelined him following the Pereira fight. His experience as a former champion provides motivation as he attempts to climb back into contention in a division currently led by champion Magomed Ankalaev.

For Guskov, the bout represents his highest-profile opponent since joining the UFC roster. His professional record stands at 18-3, with 15 wins by knockout and three by submission. Known for his finishing ability, Guskov has secured 12 first-round finishes throughout his career. The opportunity to face a former champion provides a pathway to break into the division’s top tier.

Event Significance

The partnership between UFC and Visit Qatar facilitated the groundbreaking event, which represents the organization’s continued global expansion strategy. UFC President Dana White emphasized the company’s international growth objectives, stating the promotion aims to bring events worldwide. The Qatar debut follows successful ventures in other Middle Eastern markets, including Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.

The November card builds on UFC’s regional presence, with the organization having established a strong foothold in Abu Dhabi through multiple annual events. The success of Middle Eastern shows has provided a blueprint for the Qatar expansion, with officials expressing confidence in the market’s reception.

Additional confirmed bouts for the card include a flyweight matchup between Alex Perez and Asu Almabayev. The complete fight lineup remains under development as the UFC continues to finalize the historic card for its Qatar premiere.