Former UFC Champion Jan Błachowicz Gets Unexpected Sponsorship – Wild Partnership Surprise

In a move that left both MMA fans and gamers blinking twice, Jan Błachowicz, the Polish powerhouse of the UFC, has teamed up with World of Tanks Blitz. The campaign’s poster? A tank oozing strawberries and chocolate. Yes, you read that right – no, it’s not a fever dream.

Jan Błachowicz Lands Unlikely Sponsorship: Strawberries, Chocolate, and a Tank

Jan Błachowicz is a professional mixed martial artist from Poland, best known for his run as UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. He’s a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has a reputation for kickboxing technical skill in the octagon. With a career spanning over 40 fights and 29 wins, Jan has made a name for himself with a blend of grappling and striking, earning victories by knockout, submission, and decision. He’s fought in top-tier events and is recognized for his composure and tactical approach in the cage.

Love is when your partner weighs 30 tons and never ghosts you — because tracks leave a trail 😏

World of Tanks Blitz is an online multiplayer game where players control tanks and battle it out in fast-paced matches. The game is a streamlined version of its PC counterpart, designed for mobile and console play. Players can choose from a variety of tanks, each with unique characteristics, and compete in teams on smaller maps for quick, intense battles. The game is available on platforms like Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, and PC, and is known for its strategic gameplay and variety of tank options.

The partnership between Jan Błachowicz and World of Tanks Blitz is not your typical sports sponsorship. The campaign features a poster with a tank oozing strawberries and chocolate, a visual that’s as unexpected as the collaboration itself. The move seems to play on the idea of mixing strength (the tank and the fighter) with a touch of sweetness and surprise (the strawberries and chocolate).

On paper, a UFC fighter and a tank game might not seem like a natural fit. But both Jan and World of Tanks Blitz share a focus on strategy, resilience, and the thrill of competition. The campaign’s quirky poster has certainly caught attention, sparking conversation among fans of both worlds.

Jan Błachowicz brings his fighting spirit to the world of digital tanks, and World of Tanks Blitz gets a dose of real-world toughness.