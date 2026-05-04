How to Score Free UFC Freedom 250 Tickets at the White House

ByTimothy Wheaton
UFC White House event gets major walkout update: “Not everybody is walking from the Oval Office”

UFC Freedom 250 brings fights to the White House South Lawn on June 14. Fans watch from the Ellipse on big screens with 85,000 free tickets available through a lottery. Dana White announced the giveaway in March and pushed fans to visit Washington, D.C., that week.

Weigh-ins happen Friday at the Lincoln Memorial starting 8 p.m. ET, open to all for free. The main card streams live on Paramount+ from the White House grounds. A fan fest runs with Zac Brown Band headlining a Monster Energy concert.

Ilia Topuria defends his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje in the main event. Alex Pereira faces Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight interim belt next. Sean O’Malley meets Aiemann Zahabi at bantamweight, while Bo Nickal takes on Kyle Daukaus at middleweight. Other matchups include Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler, Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia, and Derrick Lewis vs. Josh Hokit.

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The White House

How to Get Free Tickets for the UFC White House Freedom 250 Event

Registration opened April 12 at ufcfreedom250.com or ufc.com/freedom250. Entrants entered a $1 authorization hold for ID check, no charge kept. Max two tickets per person. Winners learned results by email after the random draw. Tickets stay non-transferable and non-resellable.

White urged trips for the full week around the president’s 80th birthday. Fighters appear at Lincoln Memorial face-offs. Fan fest entry requires tickets from the same lottery. Plan D.C. stays for events tied to the U.S. 250th anniversary.

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UFC Fighters React to Being Booked for Historic White House Event.

Check ufc.com/freedom250 for updates or resale alerts, though rules block official flips. Security limits direct venue seats low, around 3,000-4,000.

Ilia Topuria Insists White House Fight is Not Political Just Doing My Job.
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Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

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