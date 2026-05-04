Dana White Drops UFC Freedom 250 Bombshell on Lara Trump: 85K Free Tickets

UFC president Dana White appeared on Fox News’ “My View with Lara Trump” to discuss UFC Freedom 250, set for June 14, 2026, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. The event marks the promotion’s return to the capital since 2019 and ties into America’s 250th anniversary celebrations, coinciding with President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday and Flag Day.

Dana White’s Plans for 85K Fans at UFC White House Event

White detailed the main venue setup during the interview. A temporary arena will hold 4,300 spectators, with most seats going to military personnel. “There’s going to be 4,300 people there, and most of them will be military,” White said.

Across the street lies The Ellipse, a park where fans can catch the action on big screens alongside stages, music, and interactive setups. “Across the street, there is The Ellipse. The Ellipse is a massive park. You will be able to see the fight from The Ellipse, we have screens, we have stages, we have music, we have over there,” he added.

Dana White says there will be 4,300 people at the #UFCWhiteHouse event and most of them will be military.



Video also shows renderings of The Ellipse for the event. pic.twitter.com/1v7fB5IGQm — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 4, 2026

The full fight week kicks off June 12 with a press conference at the Lincoln Memorial, open to the public at no cost. Saturday, June 13 brings Fan Fest starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on The Ellipse, followed by ceremonial weigh-ins at 8:30 p.m. and a Zac Brown Band concert at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday wraps with more Fan Fest before the main card at 8 p.m. ET, streaming on Paramount+ with prelims on CBS. The card features a lightweight title fight between champion Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, plus bouts with Alex Pereira.

How to Get Free Tickets to the UFC White House Event

White urged fans to plan a trip to D.C. that week for extra activities. UFC plans to distribute 85,000 free tickets via online registration selected by random draw with a limit of two per person. Tickets cannot be transferred or resold, and winners get email notifications.

“If you are a fan of the UFC and especially if you have never been to Washington DC, we are going to give away about 85,000 tickets. There is a process; you have to register for tickets, and they are free. You should come to Washington DC that week, the week of the fight. We are going to be doing all sort of things in DC for fans,” White explained.

This setup turns the nation’s capital into a UFC hub, blending fights with public access points. White noted his production team works around the clock, with only severe weather like lightning as a potential halt. The event builds on White’s long ties to Trump, who first pitched the White House idea, shifting from an initial July 4 target due to logistics.