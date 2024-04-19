Breaking – Jamahal Hill set for quickfire return after Alex Pereira loss, fights Khalil Rountree at UFC 303 in June

Just a week removed from his blistering first round knockout loss to incumbent light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira at UFC 300, former division titleholder, Jamahal Hill is already set for his Octagon return – taking on the streaking striking contender, Khalil Rountree at UFC 303 in June during International Fight Week.

Hill, who slipped to number three in the official light heavyweight rankings off the back of his second loss under the promotion’s banner, headlined UFC 300 in a title offing against Pereira, dropping a one-sided first round knockout loss.

As for Rountree, the Californian striker, who currently holds the number eight rank at 205 pounds, most recently took out former championship challenger, Anthony Smith at UFC Vegas 83 back in December with a dominant eventual third round TKO win, earning himself Performance of the Night honors to boot.

News of Jamahal Hill’s quickfire return against Khalil Rountree on June 29. was officially confirmed on the UFC’s official X account.

Jamahal Hill books UFC 303 return against Khalil Rountree

“Another banger coming to International Fight Week,” UFC posted. “@JamahalH vs. @KhalilRountree is locked in for #UFC303.”

Returning against Pereira for the first time since he ruptured his achilles tendon last summer, Hill became the first fighter produced from Dana White’s Contender Series to land Octagon spoils, with a unanimous decision win over former champion, Glover Teixeira in January of last year in Brazil.

In the midst of an impressive five fight winning rise, Rountree, 34, had turned in devastating and violent knockout victories over Modestas Bukauskas, Karl Roberson, and Dustin Jacoby before his finish of Nerbraska veteran, Smith at the end of last year.

UFC 303 takes place on June 29. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada during International Fight Week, with a welterweight headliner between former two-division champion, Conor McGregor, and lightweight contender, Michael Chandler set to take main event honors.

