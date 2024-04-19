Video – Jamahal Hill counts money, hits out at critics after KO loss to Alex Pereira: ‘Wait until I fight him again’

Off the back of his stunning first round knockout loss to incumbent light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira at UFC 300 last weekend, former champion, Jamahal Hill has claimed his one-sided loss was far from an “a*s whopping” vowing to rematch the Brazilian in the future.

Hill, a former undisputed light heavyweight titleholder and the first Dana White’s Contender Series product to strike Octagon spoils, headlined UFC 300 over the course of last weekend in his first outing since rupturing his achilles tendon last summer.

Suffering just his second promotional loss, Illinois native, Hill suffered a devastating knockout loss to two-weight champion, Pereira, failing to mount any significant offense en route to a definitive stoppage loss.

Releasing a brief statement off the back of his defeat, Hill claimed that if “anybody” cared, he was fine after the loss, before calling for a title-eliminator return against fellow former gold holder, Jiri Prochazka.

“I dared to be great against adversity and against a great challenge and came up short at the highest level in the world,” Jamahal Hill posted on is official X account. “I answered the call twice on short-notice to fight for a championship that most will never fight for. On to the next @jiri_bjp least [sic] final [sic] make it happen.”

“To the people that support me I’m good don’t let haters get to you,” Jamahal Hill explained. “I’m winning in life so having to eat a lose [sic] like a man is what it is. They will be quite [sic] when the next man drops.”

Jamahal Hill vows to fight Alex Pereira again

And on his social media today, Hill argued with critics after his loss to Brazilian – denying he suffered a one-sided loss, before issuing a warning to the Sao Paulo native that he will be fighting him in the future once more.

Jamahal Hill is challenging MMA fans to fights on Facebook and says his fight with Alex Pereira wasn’t an ass whooping pic.twitter.com/0tmS3tb4e9 — OOC MMA (@oocmma) April 19, 2024

Himself springing a viral knockout mocking Hill after his defeat, Pereira claimed his repeated gesturing to the fallen contender was the least he could do to the challenger – who goaded him during fight week with promises of his own dominant win.

