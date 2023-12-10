Khalil Rountree stops Anthony Smith with brutal uppercut KO – UFC Vegas 83 Highlights

Surging light heavyweight contender, Khalil Rountree has turned in the most high-profile win of his mixed martial arts career to date, landing an eventual third round knockout win over former title challenger, Anthony Smith — as part of a now extended five-fight winning streak in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 83.

Rountree, the current number eleven ranked light heavyweight contender, landed his fight consecutive victory and fourth knockout stoppage in his five most recent fights, handing Smith a stoppage defeat with a perfectly-placed third round uppercut shot and follow-up left hand.

Adding to prior wins over the likes of Modestas Bukauskas, Dustin Jacoby, and a stoppage of Chris Daukaus, Rountree — an alum of The Ultimate Fighter, managed to bloody veteran Nebraska native, Smith in the first round around his right eye with a slew of well-placed strikes.

And having wobbled the former light heavyweight title challenger in the second round, Rountree then landed a third round stoppage over Smith, forcing him staggering backwards and eventually to the Octagon canvas courtesy of a right uppercut which came before a left hook shot.

Below, catch the highlights from Khalil Rountree’s win over Anthony Smith at UFC Vegas 83