Video – Alex Pereira shows off his accordion skills days after decimating Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

When he’s not stacking bodies inside the Octagon, reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira keeps himself busy with an assortment of hobbies such as cooking, archery, and…

…Playing the accordion?

Days removed from decimating former titleholder Jamahal Hill in the UFC 300 main event, ‘Poatan’ was spotted on stage showing off his squeezebox skills.

Is there anything Alex Pereira can’t do? Well, besides getting a fight with Tom Aspinall.

Is Alex Pereira vs. Tom Aspinall the fight to make?

Immediately following his first defense of the 205-pound crown in ‘Sin City,’ Pereira lobbied for a heavyweight fight with the division’s interim champion. Though the fight itself may still be in the cards, his proposed date of May 4 — just a few short weeks away — is unlikely.

Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall

Chances are, Pereira’s next fight inside the Octagon will come against No. 2 ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev. In January, the Russian standout scored his 10th straight win under the UFC banner, finishing Johnny Walker in the second round of their Fight Night headliner in January.

Magomed Ankalaev

It’s also possible that Jiri Prochazka could sneak in and take the next title opportunity following his impressive come-from-behind victory over Aleksandar Rakic at the UFC’s landmark event in Las Vegas. But with Prochazka already carrying the weight of a loss to ‘Poatan’ and Ankalaev’s severe lack of star power, the UFC may see more value in pitting Pereira against Aspinall.

Jiri Prochazka

