Jamahal Hill claims he ‘Took no damage’ in crushing KO loss to Alex Pereira: ‘I remember everything’

Already booked for his return to action just a week removed from his stunning KO loss to incumbent light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira atop UFC 300, ex-champion, Jamahal Hill claims the fact he took “no damage” against the Brazilian enabled him to book a June comeback.

Hill, the current number three ranked light heavyweight challenger and a former division gold holder, headlined UFC 300 over a week ago against Sao Paulo knockout ace, Pereira, dropping a devastating first round KO loss.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Sidelined since January of last year where he crowned himself division gold holder with a decision win over Pereira’s close friend and training partner, Glover Teixeira, Hill ruptured his achilles tendon last summer, forcing his vacating of the title.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

And already set for a return to action as soon as June during International Fight Week, Illinois native, Hill takes on surging knockout artist, Khalil Rountree in a comeback fight at UFC 303.

Vowing to earn a title fight rematch with former middleweight champion, Pereira last week, Hill also claimed that when he fights the GLORY KICKBOXING Hall of Fame star, he would score his own knockout win.

Jamahal Hill denies taking damage in KO loss to Alex Pereira

Commenting on his hasty booking against The Ultimate Fighter alum, Rountree, Hill claimed that his quickfire turnaround was aided by the fact he left UFC 300 unscathed.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“I took no damage,” Jamahal Hill said on his official YouTube channel. “Most of the fall was me falling down. I remember everything. I remember looking up, seeing his legs. I remember him (Alex Pereira) coming in, trying to block, trying to reach for the underhook. He was able to land some shorts and kind of throw my equilibrium off on the other side, but I was coherent the whole time throughout, for the most part. So, I take this on. We moving forward.”

