Jamahal Hill denies fouling Alex Pereira at UFC 300: ‘I kicked him in the hip and it appeared to be a low blow’

ByRoss Markey
Already plotting his way back to a championship rematch with reigning light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira off the back of his dominant first round KO defeat at UFC 300 last weekend, Jamahal Hill ahs denied striking the Brazilian low, seconds prior to his knockout.

Hill, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion and the current number three ranked division contender, headlined UFC 300 over the course of last weekend, dropping a spectacular opening round knockout defeat to the Sao Paulo striker.

Striking the former middleweight gold holder low during an exchange at the fence, Hill saw an immediate resumption in the action after Pereira refused a timeout from referee, Herb Dean, before springing with a massive left shovel hook, knocking the Illinois native to the canvas before ground strikes forced the issue.

And already booked to make his comeback to the Octagon off the back of his knockout defeat just a week ago, Hill, the first product of Dana White’s Contender Series to win promotional spoils, is set to fight Khalil Rountree at UFC 303 at the end of June during International Fight Week. 

Jamahal Hill denies low-blowing Alex Pereira at UFC 300

Vowing to rematch Pereira in the near future – and knock out the former two-division champion, Hill has also denied he unintentionally struck the Brazilian with a low blow strike before the stoppage, claiming he instead landed his round kick on his opponent’s hip.

Alex Pereira explains meme celebration over Jamahal Hill that's the least I could do to him trash talk
“I’ve seen some of the controversy,” Jamahal Hill said in a video posted on his official YouTube channel. “People speaking on the stoppage and things like that with Herb (Dean), after I kicked Alex (Pereira) in the hip – and it appeared to be a low blow. 

