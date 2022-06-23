Jake Paul’s return to the squared circle is official. Six months after his last bout, Paul confirmed that he will face Tommy Fury at Madison Square Garden on August 6.

“Okay people he grew a set over night,” Paul said on Instagram. “It’s official, I’m taking this little Fury’s head off.”

Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing.



Official press conference and ticket on-sale this Wednesday June 29th at 11AM. #PaulFury@MostVpromotions @ShowtimeBoxing pic.twitter.com/1YKtAHKUh6 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 23, 2022

Jake Paul (5-0) and Tommy Fury (8-0) are no strangers to one another. The two have exchanged online insults- back-and-forth for a better part of a year. They were even involved in a heated backstage face-off after Paul’s split decision win against former UFC welterweight Tyron Woodley last August.

Fury, 23, will be the first boxer Paul has faced in his career.

“On August 6th you’re gonna wish you just stuck to fighting those paid-off MMA fighters and kept my name out of your mouth,” Fury wrote on Instagram.

The grudge match was originally slated for December 2021 but Fury was forced to withdraw due to injury. Shortly after the news broke, Woodley was announced as the replacement, setting up a rematch with Paul. The YouTuber-turned-boxer finished Woodley in a highlight-reel knockout in the sixth round.

Paul made his professional boxing debut in January 2020 where he got a first-round finish against fellow YouTuber AnEnsonGib. Later that year, the 25-year-old leveled former NBA player Nate Robinson in a second-round knockout.

He then shifted his focus to the MMA world. Paul finished former MMA champion Ben Askren and then defeated Tyron Woodley twice in a span of eight months.

Fury, the former reality television star, grew up in a boxing family. His older brother Tyson Fury is regarded as one of the best heavyweight boxers of modern era. Tommy Fury began his professional career in 2018. His latest win came against Daniel Bocianski in April at Wembley Stadium.

Paul also announced that WBC, WBO, and IBO women’s featherweight champion Amanda Serrano and Brenda Carabajal will co-headline the event. The event will be broadcasted on Showtime pay-per-view.

According to Paul, a press conference is scheduled for next week.