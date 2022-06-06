Jake Paul is making his return to the boxing ring fairly soon, and it looks as if he will be going toe to toe against Tommy Fury on August 13th

The two were supposed to square off months prior, but Fury was forced out of the fight with an injury. Tyron Woodley then leaped at the chance to fight ‘The Problem Child’ again. This time, it didn’t go to the scorers table, as Paul slept Woodley in the sixth round and subsequently turned him into a meme. Paul was up on all of the scorecards going into that round as well.

Fury on the other hand, is the younger half brother of the Heavyweight Champion, Tyson Fury. Both Fury and Paul are on the same level, so it seems this far into both of their respective career. This will be the first “true boxer” that Paul has faced to this point and Fury will have a chance to show the world that he is a true boxer, and a better one than Paul. Many fight fans have their doubts about the skillset each fighter possess, leaving them questioning if they have what it takes to call themselves real boxers.

Eddie Hearn leaked some information he may have had about Jake Paul and Tommy Fury facing off

” I don’t represent them, but I hear that fight [Paul vs Fury] is happening Aug. 13, so you might see it,” Hearn said in an interview with TalkSPORT. “Both are very limited, but as long as it’s a competitive fight, it doesn’t really matter.” (Transcribed by MMAMania)

Many MMA fans wanted to see Paul call out Anderson Silva, so Silva could teach him a lesson. Silva has looked very good since making the transition to boxing as well, sporting a perfect 2-0 record since returning to the sport.

Who do you think will win between Paul and Fury?