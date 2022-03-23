Paddy Pimblett is a star in the making, but his purse he received for his bout at UFC London has Jake Paul laughing at the organization.

Pimblett said he received $12k for showing up to fight and $12k to win. He also received a $50k bonus for submitting his opponent in the first round. The win put Paddy ‘The Baddy’ to a solid 2-0 in his early part of his UFC career. Although he only has two wins, he is easily one of the biggest and brightest rising stars in the organization.

Pimblett has some things he has to work on as well, as he has been knocked down in both and put in danger of being finished early in the fights. He was able to battle back and finish both opponents, this time by utilizing some fantastic grappling techniques. His hip toss while having his back to the cage was very impressive and led to him working the rear naked choke on Kazula Vargas.

Jake Paul has taken every shot possible at Dana White and the UFC for underpaying their fighters, and he had to have a laugh at Paddy Pimblett’s pay

“Paddy Pimblett getting pimped. Who manages these guys?” Paul said on Twitter

Paddy Pimblett getting pimped.



Who manages these guys? https://t.co/GCXZ2EJ6Ds — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 23, 2022

Paul has a history of taking shots at the UFC and Dana White in particular for the pay of UFC fighters. They have even challenged each other to challenges in order to get fighters paid more. Paul is a huge advocate for fighter pay, but most of the time it comes off as he is trolling rather than being sincere.

Paul last fought against Tyron Woodley and knocked him out cold. It was their second matchup and Paul now holds a 2-0 record over the former UFC welterweight champion Woodley. Paul has yet to have a fight slated, but is looking forward to getting back in the ring. There was rumblings that Paul could possibly be fighting someone like Anderson Silva, but the world waits “anxiously” for his next fight announcement.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.