Jake Paul is once again making headlines regarding the UFC and Dana White, this time taking it a step further by releasing a music video targeting the UFC President as well as Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Nate Diaz.

The music video features a cameo from Bellator champion and former UFC champion Cris Cyborg, who interacts with a Dana White actor before Paul goes into the rap. Paul mentions other names in the video including Khabib Nurmagomedov and White’s former business partners Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta.

The beginning of the song has the lyrics “Now everybody from the UFC, put your motha f*ckin hands up and follow me” followed by the refrain “F*ck Dana. F*ck Dana White.”

The closing of the diss track has some fighting words for the UFC President, “Dana, pay your fighters more. Give them healthcare, you scumbag. I haven’t met a single person who says anything good about you. I passed my drug test and you went silent. I’m keeping my foot on your neck until you tap, b*tch. Stop raising your pay-per-view prices on the fans and not paying fighters more. Greedy, old, lonely, bald, b*tch.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Paul has become a figure against fighter pay that cannot be ignored. The Youtube superstar has KO’s of former UFC fighters Ben Askren and most recently Tyron Woodley last month. The 5-0 boxer will continue to make noise in the combat sports world as long as he seemingly keeps winning.

How do you think Dana White will react to Jake Paul’s diss track?

