Overcoming adversity for the second Octagon outing of his UFC tenure — former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, Paddy Pimblett improves to 2-0 in the organization, landing a first round rear-naked choke win against Kazula Vargas on the main card of UFC London.

Pimblett, who debuted in the UFC back in September with a first round knockout win over Luigi Vendramini, was faced with early adversity in the capital this evening to boot, finding himself on the receiving end of some decent strikes before Vargas landed the first takedown of the fight.

Holding Pimblett on the canvas for all of three minutes, the Mexico City native then made a sloppy mistake, leading to a vertical position, before Pimblett, a staple of Next Generation MMA in his native Liverpool, executed a Judo throw.

Assuming position and taking Vargas’ back during a scramble, Pimblett eventually worked his way to the neck, locking up a rear-naked choke and sending The O2 Arena into raptures.

Below, catch the highlights from Paddy Pimblett’s second UFC victory in London

