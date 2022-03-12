Jake Paul has another proposition for Dana White, this time including a callout of the “Notorious” Conor McGregor.

The 25-year-old took to Twitter earlier today and had this to say to the UFC president.

“Dana – Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor. If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal. If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again Deal?”

Dana – Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor.



If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal.



If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again



Deal? — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 12, 2022

“The Problem Child” has been an advocate for higher fighter pay and has been pushing Dana White’s buttons on the issue for quite some time now. The YouTube sensation-turned boxer hasn’t been shy to throw verbal jabs at the promoter and now is looking to reach an agreement with the boss of the UFC.

This just comes a day after the undefeated (5-0) boxer called out Conor McGregor on Twitter, critiquing the Irishman saying “I would KO Conor in boxing or MMA”.

For the deal itself, it seems highly improbable that Dana White and the UFC brass would ever be open to the proposal. Having Jake Paul never speak about the UFC again might be the most tempting part, but they understand the more Paul talks about the company, the more eyes they get in return.

There has been no response from Conor McGregor yet, who looks to be doing some serious bulking in preparation for his return to the octagon sometime later this year. He has started training since his horrific leg injury from UFC 264.

Long List Of Suitors for Jake Paul

If Jake Paul finds himself left out of the octagon, there’s no shortage of opponents that are seemingly throwing their hat in the mix. Tommy Fury, Anderson Silva and even retired boxer turned promoter Oscar De La Hoya have all been linked to a potential fight with Paul, but most recently the UFC welterweight champion made his case for a shot at the YouTuber.

$100 Million is Kamaru Usman’s asking price to fight Jake Paul. Still searching for a lucrative mega-fight with the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world Canelo Alvarez, the 170 champ knows that fighting Jake Paul will bring him a significant amount of money as well.

What do you think of the deal? Do you think Jake Paul should fight in the UFC?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.