Why Has Joe Pyfer Become One of the UFC’s Most Controversial Athletes?

Why is Joe Pyfer so controversial? UFC middleweight Joe Pyfer walks into the Israel Adesanya fight with real heat around his name, driven less by his results in the cage and more by a string of self‑inflicted controversies that have hardened fan opinion against him.

Joe Pyfer Controversies

The latest flashpoint came on 15 January 2026, when “Bodybagz” Pyfer shared an AI‑generated image on Instagram showing himself in a police uniform arresting Israel Adesanya, who appears in handcuffs with a police dog positioned in the background.

The post used Akon’s track “Locked Up” as the soundtrack, leaning fully into the visual of Adesanya being detained while Pyfer plays the role of arresting officer. The image quickly circulated across MMA social channels, with outlets and pages reposting the story and describing it as a “crazy” meme in the build‑up to their main‑event clash.

The blowback added fuel to an existing fan narrative that paints “Bodybagz” Pyfer as a caricature of a harsh cop, a perception he has sometimes encouraged in interviews and online interactions.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 07: (R-L) Joe Pyfer punches Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight bout during the UFC 316 event at Prudential Center on June 07, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

“Body Cam Off” persona and running jokes

Long before the Adesanya meme, fans had joked that Pyfer “looks like a cop who would turn off his bodycam,” a line that stuck and evolved into the unofficial label “Officer Pyfer.” In October 2025 he leaned into this reputation in interviews and content clips, openly discussing a potential nickname change to “Body cam Off” and calling the idea hilarious.

Joe Pyfer says he might officially change his nickname to Joe “Body cam Off” Pyfer



“I think it’s hilarious, it’s possible in the future. Body cam off, I’m here to kill a motherf****r” pic.twitter.com/XWu1koGPfG — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) October 1, 2025

That embrace of the cop imagery meant the Adesanya arrest picture landed with extra weight, because it was seen less as a one‑off joke and more as the latest step in a persona built around aggressive law‑enforcement symbolism.

Mexico comments and social‑media blowback

Pyfer’s reputation had already taken a hit earlier in 2025 when he withdrew from a scheduled bout at UFC Mexico City on 29 March after falling ill on fight week. In social‑media posts and interviews that followed, he blamed the country for his condition, called Mexico a “shthole,” and announced that he would never return, telling critics they could “suck my balls” and “suck my dck” and saying he did not care if his comments offended people.

Joe Pyfer WENT OFF on Mexico as a whole after losing 15 lbs and having to pull out of fight with Kelvin Gastelum



“If that’s what altitude and elevation is F**CK THAT COUNTRY I’ll never fight there again. S**thole and I’m not going back, don’t care if that’s offensive to you” pic.twitter.com/7PThZ6ZmX1 — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) March 30, 2025

Context heading into Adesanya fight

All of this plays out while Pyfer is climbing the middleweight rankings, with a UFC résumé that includes a 2022 debut knockout of Alen Amedovski. He is set to headline a UFC Fight Night against former champion Adesanya on 28 March 2026 in Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, a matchup UFC CEO Dana White announced during an Instagram Live in mid‑January.

Joe Pyfer Calls Out MMA Fans for Being Too Soft. [Image via UFC]

The arrest image, the “Body Cam Off” joke, and the Mexico outburst now shape how many viewers interpret Pyfer’s trash talk in the lead‑up to the Adesanya bout. For supporters, it is part of an edgy, confrontational sell for a crucial fight; for critics, it confirms a pattern of insensitive behavior that has turned an emerging contender into one of the division’s most polarizing figures.