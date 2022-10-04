Set to headline the penultimate flagship event for the UFC this year, undisputed middleweight kingpin, Israel Adesanya initially opened as a quite wide betting favorite over incoming title challenger, Alex Pereira, however, approaching just over a month to fight night, the champion is drifting closer to his challenger as the odds close.

Adesanya, the current undisputed middleweight champion under the UFC banner, is slated to headline UFC 281 on November 12. at Madison Square Garden against Sao Paulo striker, Pereira, searching out his seventh successful title defense at 185lbs.

For Pereira, the recent promotional newcomer turned in a spectacular July knockout to earn a title offing against rival, Adesanya – cannoning home with a patented left hook to finish the streaking, Sean Strickland at UFC 276.

The victory came as the former two-weight GLORY Kickboxing champion’s third under the UFC banner, following a prior judging win over compatriot, Bruno Silva, and a shocking flying knee KO win over Andreas Michailidis at MSG eleven months ago.

Two distinct rivals, Israel Adesanya and his fellow striking phenom, Alex Pereira twice shared the squared circle in kickboxing competition – with the Brazilian twice defeating the current UFC middleweight titleholder.

Opening initially as a -200 favoirte over the +170 underdog, Pereira – Adesanya is currently sitting at -165 over the now-+145 Pereira, as the line closes and closes between the division outliers. You can learn more about online casino at Casinocrawlers.com – if you’re willing to take a flutter on the outcome of the long-awaited UFC 281 main event.

Initially taking home a close, dubious decision win over Israel Adesanya in China back in 2016, a 2017 rematch in Pereira’s native Brazil, spelt a stunning knockout which has been replayed time and time again – and is sure to be on loop during the UFC’s promotion of this middleweight showdown.

Likely en route to a decision defeat on home soil, Pereira managed to clip Adesanya with a tight, check left hook in the pocket – sending the City Kickboxing staple to the canvas, requiring oxygen following a thunderous KO shot.

Given Pereira’s highly-publicized stoppage win over Israel Adesanya, it appears markets, bookies and bookmakers are receiving decent money on the Brazilian to conceivable upset the apple cart once more, and clinch the middleweight crown in New York City.

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira both featured at UFC 276 in July

Sharing the aforenoted July card with Pereira at UFC 276, Adesanya landed a rather one-sided, yet forgettable unanimous decision win over challenger, Jared Cannonier in the night’s curtain closer.

Remembered more for his Undertaker-styled entrance with an urn branded with Cannonier’s name, Adesanya was criticized for his lacklustre performance against the challenger, having previously promised a standout performance as fans seek finishes from Nigerian-Kiwi.

In each of his 13 prior Octagon appearances, Israel Adesanya has opened and closed as a betting favorite against his competition, however, with his line against Pereira closing by the day, it appears punters expect the Eugene Bareman product to come under significant fire at Madison Square Garden – in what come conceivably come as his most dangerous title defense since his middleweight title reign began.