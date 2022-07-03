Count it five successful defenses of the undisputed UFC middleweight championship for reigning division best, Israel Adesanya, who turns in a quite simple and straightforward unanimous decision win over the #2 ranked challenger, Jared Cannonier to round out tonight’s UFC 276 card in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Israel Adesanya, who sported an Undertaker-inspired theme for his Octagon entrance — with an urn in two, scored yet another rather one-sided, but majorly uneventful unanimous decision title retention during his reign as the division’s undisputed pacesetter.

Keeping the Texas challenger, Cannonier at bay over the course of five rounds, Adesanya poked both a stiff and lightning fast jab in the face of his opposition over the course of five frames, as the duo traded and exchanged leg kicks.

Forced to defend himself in the clinch and knockback some potential takedown offerings from Cannonier, Adesanya managed to land a judging (49-46, 49-46, 50-45) triumph over Cannonier.

Following the win, which retains Adesanya’s 100 percent win rate at the middleweight limit, the Nigerian-Kiwi called out Alex Pereira following his brutal KO win over Sean Strickland earlier tonight — as the City Kickboxing staple attempts to avenge two prior kickboxing losses to the Brazilian berserker.

Below, catch the highlights from Israel Adesanya’s dominant title defense win over Jared Cannonier