Breaking – Dricus du Plessis officially set to fight Israel Adesanya in title grudge match at UFC 305 in Perth

Officially slated to headline UFC 305 in two months’ time, an undisputed middleweight title fight between the incumbent, Dricus du Plessis, and former two-time gold holder, Israel Adesanya will close the curtain on August 18. at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

du Plessis, the current undisputed middleweight champion, most recently headlined UFC 297 back in January in Canada, landing the divisional crown with a contentious split decision win over common-foe, Sean Strickland.

As for City Kickboxing star, Adesanya, the former two-time middleweight champion has been sidelined since September, dropping his gold for the second time in the space of a calendar year in the form of a decision loss to Sean Strickland.

Dricus du Plessis headlines UFC 305 with Israel Adesanya

Speculation was rife that Israel Adesanya was set to take on du Plessis at UFC 305 this summer – with the former teasing a fan-made poster of a card featuring him at the Pretoria native, with the organization confirming the pairing on social media tonight.

“IT’S OFFICIAL,” UFC posted. “The middleweight title will be on the line in Perth.”

First expected to take on Adesanya at the previously mentioned UFC 293 event in Australia, du Plessis saw his title charge taken over by Strickland – remaining sidelined following a devastating second round TKO win over Robert Whittaker amid lingering injuries.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Without a victory since April of last year in Florida, Nigerian-Kiwi striking ace, Adesanya avenged a prior knockout loss to current light heavyweight best, Alex Pereira with a stunning second round KO to reclaim the middleweight crown.

Who wins at UFC 305 later this summer: Dricus du Plessis or Israel Adesanya?