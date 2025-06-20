Marcirley Alves Secures Convincing Win Against Jake Hadley – PFL 6 Highlights

After landing a stunning upset against Leandro Higo in the quarterfinal round, Marcirley Alves delivered another show-stealing performance against Jake Hadley in the PFL World Tournament bantamweight semifinal.

Both fighters slugged it out in a fairly even opening round, but it was Alves’ work to the body that appeared to make all the difference. Throughout the first five minutes, Alves adequately punished Hadley’s midsection, sending the Brit to his corner sporting a whole lot of redness around his ribs.

Avles continued to mix up his striking in the second, busting up Hadley’s nose and causing some serious damage to Hadley’s torso. With a little less than three minutes to go, Alves clocked Hadley with a right that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas. Alves forced Hadley to his feet with blood now dripping down the left side of his face.

Hadley seemingly had no answer as Alves continued to pick him apart, locking up a second straight round on the scorecards.

Unable to make any adjustments in the third, Hadley spent the round circling the Smart Cage, looking to counterstrike, but coming up short. In the end, Hadley was only able to land a total of 18 strikes to Alves’ whopping 187.

Official Result: Marcirley Alves def. Jake Hadley via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

With the win, Alves will face Justin Wetzell in the bantamweight tournament final at the 2025 PFL World Championships in August.

Check Out Highlights From Marcirley Alves vs. Jake Hadley at PFL 6:

Marcirley Alves lands a flurry of body shots!#PFLWorldTournament LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+

🌎https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/3ZUfCTlwIa — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 21, 2025

Marcirley Alves fights until the clock hits 0. #PFLWorldTournament LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+

🌎https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/SAGOOrf3E4 — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 21, 2025