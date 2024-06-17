Israel Adesanya confirms UFC 305 title fight with Dricus Du Plessis: ‘The sun will set and rise again’

Israel Adesanya seemingly confirmed he will be fighting at UFC 305 in Australia.

After Alex Pereira was booked to fight Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303, which was rumored to headline UFC 305, it appears Adesanya will now take on Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title his next time out.

Taking to social media, Adesanya shared a fan-made poster with Adesanya vs. Du Plessis at UFC 305 in the bottom corner, with a unique quote.

“The SUN of Africa is the same sun that lights up our planet. The SUN will set and will rise again until you walk into it. The SUN, enjoy while it shines. Darkness falls when it’s gone,” Adesanya wrote on X.

Although the UFC hasn’t confirmed Du Plessis vs. Adesanya, ‘The Last Stylebender’ seemingly confirmed all the rumors that this fight will happen in Australia. It is a fight that has been brewing for over a year and the two will now finally share the Octagon with one another.

UFC 305 is set to take place on August 17 (August 18 in Australia), in Perth.

Israel Adesanya (24-3) hasn’t fought since September when he suffered a stunning decision loss to Sean Strickland to lose his middleweight title. Before that, he scored a KO win over Alex Pereira to reclaim his middleweight title. Adesanya is 1-2 in his last three fights but is looking to become a three-time middleweight champion.

Dricus Du Plessis (21-2) won the middleweight title back in January with a split decision win over Strickland. The South African is 7-0 in the UFC as he also holds notable wins over Robert Whittaker, Derek Brunson, Darren Till, and Brad Tavares among others.

UFC 305 Fight Card

Currently, UFC 305 is as follows: